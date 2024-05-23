Rate rise decision sparks proposed change to pensioner rebate

An additional council rebate on pensioners' rates will be halved under a proposed policy.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is inviting community feedback on its draft pension rebate policy until June 18.
The $50 discretionary council rebate comes on top of the existing rate subsidy for pensioners. It is specifically designed to give financial relief from the council's 22.5 per cent general rate rise in 2024/25.
But the amount was originally set at $100 when the organisation applied for a 51.2pc rate hike earlier this year. The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal instead approved the 22.5pc rise.
Corporate services director, Brendan Hollands said the decision meant that the council's revenue from the special rate variation would effectively halve over the next three years.
"We were looking at $230,000 out of that SRV going towards that rebate if we stuck to the $100 per annum and it was always based on a three-year implementation," he said.
Now, the council is also proposing to halve its discretionary rebate.
Mr Hollands said this would not change the rebate that currently existed. Pensioners already receive $425 in rate relief, annually. About $250 of this is for general rates and the remainder for water and sewer charges.
The council claims 55pc of the subsidy back from the state government each year and funds the remainder itself. The additional, discretionary rebate would also be funded by the council.
Under the existing and revised draft policy, if one of the two homeowners are pensioners, half the rebate will be applied.
It will only take effect if the SRV is implemented. Councillors will make a final decision on this with their budget considerations at the June 18 meeting.
The discretionary rebate would be applied from the first quarter of the financial year, "following receipt of an application."
Cr Jason Shepherd said it was a "reasonably good outcome" because pensioners would still a receive some assistance with the SRV.
Submissions are invited on the draft policy by June 18. If none are received, the document will be adopted.
Mr Hollands said it must be adopted by the end of June to enable it to be sent out with the first rate levy in July.
