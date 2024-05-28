Goulburn Post
Nimo shakes off desk job for run at equine industry career

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 28 2024 - 10:53am, first published 10:49am
Former corporate banking executive, Nimo Fachira, has forged an unlikely new career in horse racing. Picture supplied.
TAFE NSW Goulburn has helped a former corporate banking executive make a radical career switch, swapping her high-rise office for a stable to pursue her passion for horses.

