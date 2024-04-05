Speaking up for Tafe: Community powwow highlights gaps, opportunities

Almost all of Joseph Cramp's Moss Vale Tafe class was from Goulburn when he undertook his trade studies.
The 19-year-old, from Crookwell, has completed his four-year Metalwork Construction but he clearly recalled the time and travel involved.
"It would have been great to do it (the course) at Goulburn but the campus wasn't set up for it anymore," he said.
"There were about 30 students across two classes at Moss Vale and nearly all of them were from Goulburn."
However he noted that night classes in the subject were available locally but not the course he undertook.
Similar education 'gaps' were identified in a community meeting at Goulburn campus on Thursday, April 4.
The 'Tafe connects with Goulburn' forum united community representatives, including Mayor Peter Walker. It was part of a pilot project of 16 campuses to gauge needs.
Cr Walker has previously advocated the need for Goulburn campus to offer courses that met local industry demands.
"I'd like more courses that are suited to Goulburn," he said.
"I spoke about the fact it's difficult to get welders, fitters and turners, diesel mechanics and electricians."
The mayor also noted that the council was assessing four development applications for childcare centres. Yet some existing centres were closing off rooms due to staff shortages.
Cr Walker said childcare workers were needed across the state but on Thursday, he highlighted course gaps that were specific to Goulburn Mulwaree and would save time and travel if offered locally.
"I also think the communication between Tafe and the schools could be better," he said.
"We have some high school students studying courses there one day a week and that's great."
The mayor said the almost three-hour session was productive and was confident Tafe was taking the matter seriously.
Former Goulburn Tafe wool classing teacher of 25 years, Margaret Cameron also participated.
She said many Tafe courses were online, posing difficulties for rural students with poor internet connectivity.
"Making it easier for people to access face-to-face learning would help and it would also save time and travel," she said.
Mrs Cameron also suggested Tafe could provide a facility similar to the Country Universities Centre, on the same campus, which allowed students to access internet and other technology.
In addition, she advocated for more short courses and the need to promote Tafe offerings to the community.
On another front, the campus's Diploma of Nursing is an online course. The Health care and social assistance sector employs 2632 people in Goulburn Mulwaree, according the Economic ID. The state government is encouraging nurses and other professionals to relocate to the area as part of its Make a Move campaign.
A TAFE spokesman said the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Accreditation Council (ANMAC) regulated delivery of nursing courses.
"The regulator considers several factors including access to industry-standard training facilities and work placement opportunities," he said.
"While TAFE NSW is currently not accredited to deliver the Diploma of Nursing at TAFE NSW Goulburn, it is seeking ANMAC accreditation to offer the course more widely within the Southern Highlands and the Southern Tablelands."
Thursday's discussion followed release of a an interim NSW vocational education and training review, encompassing Tafe. It made seven recommendations to rebuild Tafe and strengthen the sector. These included aligning education with industry needs, prioritising local and regional community engagement and increasing Tafe funding.
The government will consider the recommendations when it receives a final report.
A Tafe NSW spokesman said the interim report was welcome.
"Creating accessible campuses that respond to the current and future needs of learners, industry, and local communities is a key focus of the TAFE NSW strategic plan," he said.
"We are achieving this through the development of a campus master plan that will enable TAFE NSW to maximise the effective use of its specialist facilities and plan for emerging skills needs and industry growth."
