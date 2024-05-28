Goulburn Post
The always popular Taralga Art Show will return this June long weekend

By Staff Reporters
May 28 2024 - 4:47pm
The 22nd annual Taralga Art Show will return this June long weekend from Saturday, June 8 to Monday, June 10.

