The always popular Taralga Art Show will return this June long weekend

The 22nd annual Taralga Art Show will return this June long weekend from Saturday, June 8 to Monday, June 10.
The show has been long highlight of the local art scene, and regularly attracts over 300 artworks by regional artists and craftspeople.
With interest from across the region and beyond, this year will be no exception, a spokesperson has said.
Held in the Taralga War Memorial Hall the Taralga Art Show is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and then 10am to 2pm on Monday.
All works are for sale, and the art show's opening event is always a popular drawcard for locals and tourists alike.
Held on the Saturday night from 6pm to 8pm, it will feature an address by Channel 7 newsreader Mark Ferguson as well as the usual warm camaraderie that abounds when people gather together on a winter's night in a country village.
"This will be well aided by the Taralga CWA's excellent finger food," the spokesperson said.
"Everyone is warmly welcome to all aspects of the Art Show. There will be various informal demonstrations by artists within the exhibition providing opportunities for people to learn more about art practices.
"In addition, the CWA will be having their Biggest Morning Tea in the Hall throughout the long weekend."
During the Art Show viewers can vote for the People's Choice Award, and children can vote for the Children's Choice Award.
Children can also enjoy the exhibition by following an activity sheet.
Other prizes in the offing are the Hangers' Award and the Taralga Wildlife Park Animal Representation Award.
If all that is not enough, there is a complementary event Still Life at The Bank with life drawing classes at the Old Bank of NSW in Taralga. Information for this is available from the Orchard Street Gallery.
"The Taralga Art Show is only ever possible because of the generous support of local community members and businesses," the spokesperson said.
"This year those include Thrive Medical, Mark Bradbury Legal, Taralga Earth Trembler, Charlies on Church, GJ Landscapes, First Choice Landscapes, Grants Repairs and Joe Vinks.
"Everything points to a wonderful winter long weekend in Taralga."
Email taralgaartshow@gmail.com for more information.
