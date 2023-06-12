Organisers of the Taralga Art Show have hailed another successful event after more than 1000 people flocked through the doors across the long weekend.
The 21st show was cause for celebration at its opening at Taralga Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 10. Upper Lachlan Shire Council mayor Pam Kensit did the honours before an estimated 150-strong crowd.
Co-organiser Jennifer Lamb said Goulburn district photographer, Jessica Van Groningen, was thrilled to win the Animal Representation Award for her "stunning work," Gang-Gang Cockatoos.
"Jess was very surprised to win and was there on the night," Ms Lamb said.
The photo depicts two Gang-Gangs in a tree, one poking its head out of a hollow.
The Crookwell-based veterinary nurse channelled her love of animals into several works entered into the annual exhibition and sale.
Taralga Wildlife Park owner and former Upper Lachlan Shire Mayor, John Stafford, sponsored and judged the category.
Meantime, Taralga artist, Terry Voorwinden, collected the "Hanger's Prize' for his wooden sculpture, Pan, depicting a Greek nymph. Ms Lamb said the large piece was fashioned from a tree stump and was one of several that Mr Voorwinden entered.
"Terry also entered a large sea-shell sculptor. They are both very striking pieces," she said.
Mr Voorwinden is the grandson of renowned sculptor, the late May Barrie, who was well known for her large granite works.
The 10 people hanging all the entries on Friday afternoon voted in the category.
Breadalbane artist, Marion Schumacher won the People's Choice award with her painting, Passing Storm.
Ms Lamb, Goulburn's former art gallery director, said this year's show drew just over 300 works from more than 100 artists. Entries came from Goulburn, Taralga, Crookwell, the wider region and across NSW and the ACT.
"There was a great atmosphere on Saturday night and the town was buzzing across the weekend," she said.
Fifty artworks were sold on Saturday night and a further 10 or more by Monday.
On Saturday morning, Taralga CWA held its biggest morning tea at the hall, luring in visitors.
That afternoon, artist Kirsty Chalker held a workshop for children at which they crafted art from recycled materials.
Co-organiser and Taralga artist, Jan Green, also did demonstrations.
Ms Lamb said the small committee was now well-practised in the Show's organisation. It also comprises Jan Green, Simon Green, Diana Bisset, Prue Burfitt, Fiona Robertson and Don and Margaret McKay.
It started following a conversation between Ms Lamb and the late Mary Mooney, who had established an annual Focus on Taralga art exhibition. After Ms Lamb toured an exhibition from Goulburn, the two events eventually melded into one.
Today it draws hundreds of people to the town every June long weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.