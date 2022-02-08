newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A group of women in Tarago were crafting one afternoon before Christmas, and wanted to create their own picture frames when they were struck with an idea - to establish a women's shed in the area. The women came together and started to look for potential venues and see what other women thought about the idea. They created a private Facebook page titled Tarago Area Women's Shed, which already has 145 members. Tarago Area Women's Shed vice President Clare Delaney said the idea has been well-received so far. "We've had really good feedback and are glad it is something for women to go to," she said. The vice President said that whilst some members did not have building experience, others said they have knowledge they can "bring to the shed". Members would learn new skills, but also build a local support network. "First of all, we want them to build communication, [with] women supporting each other with mental health, and [have] someone to talk to," Mrs Delaney said. "There are women who are isolated on the farm and they need this outlet to get together, to have that chat with someone. "They can build on their skills and fix the fence, or a tap or a leaking skink, we'll start with simple things." Tablelanders can meet with members of the shed on International Women's Day at the Loaded Dog Hotel at 6pm for a 6.30pm gathering. Mrs Delaney said it would be an opportunity to "chat with everyone". The vice President said that the pavilion at the Tarago Showground would the place where members can learn new skills and keep their tools. They plan to meet in the pavilion sometime next month. Women can join the private Facebook group or email TaragoArea.Womensshed@gmail.com for more information. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/7203836d-5beb-4502-8b43-077b359b6aad.jpg/r0_279_960_821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg