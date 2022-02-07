news, local-news,

Goulburn Blues Weekend Blues performers of all ages will provide entertainment across four days in Goulburn this week. Youth in the Blues kicks off at 7pm on Thursday (February 10), followed by the open mic night on Friday, with additional performances from the Hume Conservatorium. The weekend is packed full of performances: Thursday and Friday are free and tickets on Saturday and Sunday are $25 per person per day, and $40 for both days. Tickets for the weekend can be purchased through Humantix. Read also: Goulburn Mulwaree Council cracks down on off-leash dogs after 'regular' incidents The Goulburn Workers Club Annual Art Prize Members of the Goulburn District Art Society will feature a variety of oil, watercolour, and acrylic artworks this week. A total of $1000 will be awarded to a winner. Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets Tablelanders can explore a market full of artisan producers, food, flowers, jewellery and so much more. All funds raised from the markets go towards projects for the Tablelands community. Attendees must be double-vaccinated and show proof of vaccinations up entry. Goulburn Speedway Race Night This night will be packed full of wingless sprints, junior Sedans, Street Stocks and legend cars. Spectator gates open at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Attendees must abide by COVID guidelines and sign in with QR codes upon arrival. Updates about the event will be posted on the Goulburn Speedway Facebook page. Marulan Book Exchange Grab some new reads at St Stephen's Church with the monthly book exchange. Have you read a great book that you want others to read? Bring them along to trade! Read also: Rule of Life 19 | Don't compromise on your values Guided tours of the wetlands Residents have the opportunity to discover the wetlands this weekend in two guided tours. Frogs Landcare Inc. will take attendees on a bird watching tour at 8.30am, and a tour about the history and revegetation of old the brickworks site at 10am. There will also be a plant sale and plants are three dollars each. You can register your interest by emailing frogslandcare@gmail.com. Goulburn Rotary club Book Fair Discover a variety of pre-loved books this month. All proceeds from the books will go towards Rotary charities and projects. This is a COVID safe event. Sunday Sessions Kick back and relax and sing along as you enjoy your weekend. A mix of Australian, folk, Americana and Celtic songs will be performed. Tablelanders can enjoy Aussie songs from 1pm to 3pm, and Americana hits from 3pm to 5pm. Read also: Goulburn's popular Wollondilly Riverwalk nears completion Bungonia Sunday Breakfast Come along for this weekly breakfast ran by the Bungonia Progress Association and local volunteers. All proceeds go back to the Bungonia Press Association INC to keep the hall open. Attendees can enjoy foods like an English breakfast for four dollars, a bacon and egg roll for five dollars, freshly made coffee for four dollars and pancakes with maple syrup, jam, butter and cream for four dollars. Contact Melody on 0403068719 to make a group booking. Festival of Small Halls The Festival of Small Halls is making a comeback this month. Soul and blues singer Karen Lee Andrews, Byron's Juzzie Smith, and country and folk singer Cathy Diver and her band will perform next week. Tickets for adults are $15 each and concession tickets (for pensioners, children under 16 and seniors) are $12 each. Tickets can be purchased at smallhalls.iwannaticket.com.au, from the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre or if not sold out prior, on the night.

