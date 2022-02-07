newsletters, editors-pick-list, dogs, Goulburn Mulwaree Council

Dog owners in Goulburn are being urged to make sure their dogs are restrained in public or risk being handed a $1320 fine. Goulburn Mulwaree Council is cracking down on owners who don't abide by rules with all dogs required to be on a leash whilst in public spaces with fines of $330 per dog applying. Read more: Full beauty of river opens up to enthusiastic exercisers Gooch retakes the reins as club starts another big year Whether it's dogs being free to roam whilst on walks or escaping private property after not being properly secured, the council is at pains to remind owners of their responsibilities. "Goulburn Mulwaree Council deals with incidents regarding unrestrained dogs regularly, and we are disappointed that small segments of our community do not take this issue seriously," a council spokesperson said. "We remind the community that all dogs out in a public place (excluding designated off-leash dog parks) are required to be kept on a leash under the control of a responsible person penalties of $330 per dog apply. "All dog attacks reported to Council are investigated by rangers, with penalties of $1320 applicable along with possible control orders." The council has noted with despair the regularity of dogs being free to roam and just last week rangers were forced to investigate after a woman and her small dog were chased by a pair of unrestrained dogs escaping from a nearby property. The woman, who did not wish to be named, told the Post she wasn't sure what would have happened had two men not been nearby to offer assistance. "Next door were a couple of guys painting so they came and called the dogs off and kept an eye on them while I walked home," she said. "If somebody hadn't been there I don't now what I would have done. "A friend of mine just doesn't walk her dogs around anymore, she just walks down Auburn Street. Four times she had dogs around and had to start carrying around a rolled-up newspaper around." In 2020, a family was left traumatised when their small dog was brutally killed by an unrestrained wolfhound who came into their backyard. Council said that it was an 'ongoing battle' to get owners to abided by the rules and would continue to hand out penalties to ensure public safety. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YSE9Nkng6wVvRADAVf7nRi/07eb8b15-6a65-4215-a4f6-2a7f8464303a.jpg/r0_331_6724_4130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg