There's great news for two gun cricketers from Mulwaree High School. Simar Gill and Bridgette Anable have been selected to represent the South Coast team at the NSW Combined High School cricket carnival in Albury. This will be Simar's first carnival while Bridgette will bring a wealth of experience to the side. READ ALSO: Cameron Roberts races to victory on Middle Arm Road Simar said this achievement would do wonders for her cricketing career. "It's definitely big for me and I've been training really hard for it in the past four to five years," she said. "I'm in it for the experience." READ ALSO: Why you really need to be triple-vaxxed The opening pace bowler said her love for the sport came from a young age. "My father got me involved in cricket and my coach Gary Mortimer helped me push through," she said. "I'm going to work really hard to play professionally and hopefully make it to the big leagues." Simar idolises Shaoib Aktar because of his sheer pace and the number of variations he has in his bowling. READ ALSO: Youth given opportunity to gain life skills through mentoring program For Bridgette, her resume just continues to improve, having made many different teams in the past. She had previously been selected in the ACT Southern Districts at the Country Championships and was given a berth with Cricket ACT in the Margaret Peden Shield. She has also benefited from the experience of her older brother, Ollie Anable who is a fast bowler in the Canberra competition and has spent time training with the ACT Comets. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/b97851af-de68-4ef4-8bee-31675f7cdd20.jpg/r0_249_1080_859_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg