What started as picking up the recorder in primary school, has led to one student being selected as one of the best in NSW to take the centre stage. Attendees will have the chance to hear Alexei Caulfield play a contemporary Baroque symphony at the 2021 HSC Encore Showcase in Sydney. The former Goulburn High School student, who has been referred to as a "musical prodigy", has been busy rehearsing the piece he performed as part of his final exams, to make it his best one yet. Read also: Goulburn Mulwaree mayor cites confidentiality on GM's resignation His teacher sent a recording to be considered for the upcoming showcase. "It's a huge thing for me, I'm really happy," he said. "I remember... I got asked to check my student email and I saw it, I didn't expect it at all." He will join other students from schools across NSW who were selected to showcase performances and compositions they conducted in the HSC. Alexi's love for the recorder started when his mother taught lessons at his primary school and she bought for him. Read also: Aussie soap bar Solvol discontinued after 105 years His ability to easily pick up tunes prompted him to pursue private lessons. "I wanted to keep doing them one-on-one," he said. The recorder player has already performed with Goulburn's Hume Conservatorium which "helped shape" his "passion". Alexei will continue to hone in on his craft at the prestigious Sydney Conservatorium of Music, which he was accepted into in 2021. "Getting into the Sydney Conservatorium has been a huge goal of mine, I'm really keen to get into it," he said. Read also: Goulburn Community Solar Farm opens investment opportunity "It was refreshing to work with Alexei throughout his time at Goulburn High, knowing that he was such a talented musician that played a truly beautiful instrument," said Goulburn High School performing arts teacher Thady O'Connor. "His acceptance into Sydney Conservatorium, as well as the Encore Showcase, are a testament to his perseverance, dedication and resilience." The budding musician will make his Encore debut on February 21, and also starts at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music on the same day. Students will showcase their successful performances in a matinee and evening performance on February 21 and 22 at the City Recital Hall. Tickets can be purchased here.

