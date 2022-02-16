newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Warwick Bennett, resignation, Peter Walker

Mayor Peter Walker has rejected suggestions of any tensions between himself and outgoing general manager Warwick Bennett. In a closed session at Tuesday night's meeting, councillors accepted Mr Bennett's resignation "with regret" and agreed to start recruitment for a replacement. He will leave on July 8. It came one year before his contract's expiry in March, 2023 and a month after Cr Walker's election as mayor, replacing Cr Bob Kirk. READ MORE: Secrecy surrounds council general manager's shock resignation Peter Walker wins mayor's job in Goulburn Mulwaree election Goulburn Mulwaree Council GM accuses councillor of questioning integrity Mr Bennett and Cr Walker have publicly clashed over several matters during meetings but the new mayor said he'd describe these more as differences of opinion. "I've had tensions with Warwick and Bob and Margaret O'Neill but not everything is without the ability for a person to put their hand up for council and have an opinion," he said. He cited stances on the community centre, Wakefield Park and the Shannon Drive extension as examples. Cr Walker said he was disappointed that Mr Bennett was leaving and that he had achieved a great deal in his eight years. The mayor also said he had not urged the GM to leave and was prepared to work with him. ALSO READ: $1.5 million to 'futureproof' new Goulburn Emergency Operations Centre The council and Mr Bennett have signed a confidentiality agreement, preventing both from publicly speaking about the details. The closed discussions also restrict councillors from speaking on confidential aspects. Cr Walker declined comment when asked whether the community had a right to know the circumstances. He consistently replied that it was Mr Bennett's decision and the council had accepted it "with regret." He would not say whether councillors unanimously agreed to accept the resignation. The council is now faced with paying out Mr Bennett's contract and employing a replacement. He received a $350,000 annual salary package, according to the council's annual plan. Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes said the closed meeting raised questions among ratepayers. "They are wondering what happened," he said. "Having said that, it is a public organisation and I'd like to see more transparency. If there is a conflict of personalities and it's getting in the road of the area's progress or the GM doing his job, then ratepayers have a right to know." But Mr Weekes said it wouldn't change anything with the Chamber, an apolitical organisation that had forged stronger links with the council in recent time. He hoped this would continue. Councillors have had mixed responses. Cr Andrew Banfield said Mr Bennett had done a good job but had decided to move on. He would not be drawn on whether he was disappointed but told The Post it was "sad to see anyone go." "I don't believe we wanted a new direction and we were generally happy with his performance," he said. Cr Banfield believed the new council was united. ALSO READ: Police investigate man's death at aquatic centre worksite Cr Dan Strickland was disappointed with and surprised by the GM's call. "I respected Warwick and was looking forward to working with him in my first term. I thought there was a lot I could have learnt from someone of his calibre and experience. I'm sad to see him go and wish him well," he said. He would leave big shoes to fill but Cr Strickland hoped the replacement would have high-level skills and live in the community. Similarly, Cr Carol James told The Post she was sad to see Mr Bennett go. "He is an absolutely amazing general manager. We've achieved a lot under his helm and he'll be sadly missed," she said. Cr Andy Wood said it was not for him to speculate on whether there were tensions between Mr Bennett and Cr Walker. "It's his decision. He had his time at council and from what he's said, he's pleased with his accomplishments. (His departure) is not on me or any other councillor. We all regret that he resigned," he said. Cr Wood said members would have varying views but there was a different make-up now. As to whether people deserved greater transparency, he stood behind the fact it was a staffing issue. He is drawing up wish list of projects and items the new council wants to achieve. Meantime, Mr Bennett will continue to live in the region. ALSO READ: Goulburn Community Solar Farm opens investment opportunity He was particularly proud of the soon to be opened Performing Arts Centre. "It was my dream and vision," he said. "When I arrived I couldn't believe the state of the main street. It was a grey patchwork quilt that wasn't enticing to anyone. I also couldn't understand why the community had turned its back on the river." The CBD beautification and Wollondilly Riverwalk had transformed both. Mr Bennett said he was proud of the staff culture and of leading a dedicated team. Financial sustainability had also been a major focus. "When I arrived I was told I would send the council broke (with all the projects). But we're on a sound footing and there is more money in the bank than when I came," he said. "...So much has happened around the community that I go away proud and can hold my head high." Mr Bennett said he would likely pursue consultancies in the local government sector. Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

