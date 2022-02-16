newsletters, editors-pick-list, concert, music, music lessons

Hume Conservatorium is hosting an open weekend in March with a wide range of acts and free workshops on show to the public. The public opening will show off the brand new Creative Precinct which was partly funded by a $249,700 grant from the Creative Capital Program. Read more: $1.5 million to 'futureproof' new Goulburn Emergency Operations Centre Police investigate man's death at aquatic centre worksite Proceedings will commence on Friday, March 4 and run through to Sunday. Here are our top five things to check out if you are heading to the Conservatorium. 1) An Evening of Romance and Song - March 4 David Greco, baritone, and Glenn Amer, pianist, with Nicole Forsyth, viola, perform an evening of some of the most beloved works for voice, viola and piano by 19th century German greats, Brahms and Schubert. Well known for their 19th century drawing room concert settings, come and enjoy these composers in the intimacy of Hume Conservatorium's new concert space, perfect for this music. 2) Free Voice Workshop with David Greco - March 5 Learn to sing like a pro with this free workshop. Internationally regarded for his interpretations of Schubert lieder, the works of JS Bach and even cabaret, ARIA-nominated baritone David Greco has sung on some of the finest stages in Australia for Pinchgut Opera and across Europe, appearing as a principal in the world's most exciting opera festivals including Festival Aix-en Provence and Glyndebourne Festival Opera. 3) Just Strum with Nyssa Milligan - March 5 Music isn't all about hitting the right notes. Music lets us use our imaginations, be silly and have fun! Having fun is the best way to learn. Just Strum is a program for primary-aged students led by Nyssa Milligan which will get everyone singing, dancing and discovering the power of silliness, all while learning basic ukulele skills. 4) Worlds Collide Concert - March 5 Worlds Collide was launched on a Carpark Roof in Parramatta for the 2016 Sydney Sacred Music Festival and have gone on to perform at Sydney world music festivals and venues and is now taking their sound to the world with the launch of two new singles, videos and their 10 song album. Seven cultures that fuses hip hop rhymes, melodic hooks, with African percussion, Latin drums, Silk Road melodies and heavy metal guitars. 5) Voices of Women Concert and Film Preview - March 6 Dive into a wild hour of stories and music that reveal what we can become, with beauty, incisive reality, hilarity and inspiration. Featuring local artists in a feast of storytelling. Written and performed by Australian women, including diverse and First Nations women, from regional NSW. Includes a short film - ENTANGLEMENT - and live performance. In collaboration with Hume Conservatorium and Southern Tablelands Arts as part of International Women's Day 2022. A full schedule and tickets can be found at the Hume Conservatorium website. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/9a396e09-94be-4847-8764-241b8c8b5924.jpg/r0_40_1002_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg