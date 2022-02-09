newsletters, editors-pick-list, police, afp, crookwell, charity, running, fitness

Crookwell local Keith Muscat is aiming to raise $20,000 for two community groups when he embarks on an arduous 80km run in May. The May 28 challenge, named The Keeto 80km, will raise funds for the Crookwell Community Trust as well as Police Legacy's Run4Blue charity event. Read more: Musical members of new council give performance venue the thumbs up Students front and centre as $10.3 million youth wellbeing package announced Speaking to the Goulburn Post, Muscat said he would try and raise as much as possible for two causes close to his heart. "To be honest I would love to raise $20,000," he said. "The Crookwell Community Trust really helps families in need especially in dire situations where the family really needs help. "When I mention that to people and businesses they immediately recognise the service it provides, often to those people." "I also think Run4Blue is a really good fund. People either love or hate the police but they forget that these officers have families and they are decent people who lose loved ones to PTSD and in the line of duty. "It would be really lovely to give $10,000 to each charity." Whilst an avid casual runner, the 46-year old was under no illusions as to the challenge awaiting him. "I run a lot, I'm not an elite runner I just run because I love it but this is going to be a full-on challenge for me to actually make this distance," he explained. "I've never come close to it. I ran from Crookwell to Goulburn a few weeks ago and that was 45km and that took it out of me." "When you get past that marathon distance of 42km it becomes a real mental game. I am running about 70 to 80km a week to prepare. "You have to keep moving, once you stop for a rest your muscles are like 'yep see you later'." Preparations are still underway but Muscat was hopeful of having a carnival-like event at the Crookwell Showground finish line with food trucks and live music as well as inviting locals to run the final kilometre with him down main street. The run itself will take him all over the local area from Laggan to Roslyn, Woodhouselee and Pejar before looping back to Crookwell. Donations can be made via orange money buckets in supporting businesses around town and sponsorships are also available. For more info you can email Ryan (ryanseaman@hotmail.com) and keep an eye out for updates via the Crookwell Community Hub Facebook page. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/7457da54-c4b7-4fa9-b88e-4ad2c9fa66fb.jpg/r0_182_903_692_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg