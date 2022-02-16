newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, aquatic centre, fatality, construction site, FDC Constructions Pty Ltd

Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death at the Goulburn Aquatic Centre earlier this week. Police confirmed that emergency services were called to the redeveloped site at 7.15am Monday after reports that a man's body had been found. A crime scene was established and specialist forensic police commenced inquiries into the man's death. READ MORE: Goulburn Mulwaree Council to hold tours of new Aquatic and Leisure Centre The Goulburn Post understands the man, who was not a worker tied to the construction company, had entered the site some time between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning. Workers arriving on Monday found his body at the site's rear at the base of stairs. ALSO READ: Secrecy surrounds council general manager's shock resignation Hospital kiosk owner 'cuts losses,' shuts doors after three years NSW COVID cases jump as another 27 lives are lost SafeWork NSW has investigated. FDC Construction Pty Ltd general manager Ben Van Dyke declined due to the investigation. The company is nearing completion on a $28.5 million redevelopment of the aquatic centre. It is due to open later next month. Council general manager Warwick Bennett said the contractor controlled the site. Police and SafeWork had completed their investigations and handed the area back to the company. He told The Post it appeared the man had broken through security fencing on the Victoria Park aspect but did not enter any buildings. He was found below stairs leading to an outdoor eating area in a soon to be completed cafeteria. The council provided an employee assistance consultant for any workers who required counselling. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/8d4f55e1-3ea9-483d-91f2-d821481a9194.JPG/r0_432_3592_2461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg