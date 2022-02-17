newsletters, editors-pick-list, drought, goulburn sport, north park, hudson park, carr confoy, rugby league

Irrigation work has officially begun at sporting grounds across Goulburn as part of the much-anticipated Goulburn Reuse Irrigation Scheme. The project, costing $8.8 million and jointly funded by Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the Federal Government, has already had a lot of infrastructure completed and is moving onto the irrigation phase. Read more: 'It's his decision': Walker denies rift with outgoing general manager Top 5 things to see at Hume Conservatorium Currently being dug up are Hudson Park and North Park with Carr Confoy Sporting Fields next on the agenda and Cookbundoon Sporting Fields, Goulburn Recreation Area, Goulburn Golf Club, Victoria Park and Eastgrove South Sporting Fields also to be ticked off in the coming months. Mayor Peter Walker said the city needed to prepare for future droughts. "This project has been a long term vision of Council, which was enabled through the upgrade of our Wastewater Treatment Plant," he said. "It will be an amazing piece of infrastructure for our City, which will improve our ability to keep sporting fields in use during drought. "The reuse scheme also means that we can save water generally, which is very important as our city's population continues to grow and we need to service more households." One club who will be able to take immediate advantage of the new infrastructure is Goulburn Junior Stockman rugby league, who train and play at North Park President Matt Cowling welcomed the development and praised Goulburn Touch Football for allowing the club to train at Carr Confoy while work was underway. "It should be good, it's needed a lot of work for a long time so it's good they are getting onto it," he told the Post. "It looks like a mess at the moment but they've promised it will be back up and working soon! "Touch footy also deserve a wrap. It was really good of them to lend the field because we'd nowhere to train otherwise."

