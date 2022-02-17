newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Bradley St, crash

A man was taken to hospital as a precaution following a four-vehicle crash near Goulburn's CBD on Thursday. Inspector Matt Hinton said the 74-year-old man was travelling east on Bradley Street at about midday in his Isuzu 4WD, towing a caravan, when the vehicle collided with three cars, some of which were parked in the street. The owner of one, a Ford Mondeo, said she was sitting in her car in the Bourke to Bradley Streets block when the Isuzu hit the rear and sideswiped the driver side. She was not injured but the rear of her car was extensively damaged. A ute parked in the street was also damaged along with another that was reversing out of a driveway. Witnesses said the 4WD also struck the roundabout at the Bourke/Bradley Street intersection before hitting the cars and kerb. Police, NSW Fire and Rescue and two ambulance crews attended. Vehicles were towed from the scene. Inspector Matt Hinton said the 74-year-old was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital as a precaution but he didn't suffer major injury. He was the car's only occupant Police are investigating whether he had a medical episode and if a fitness for licence assessment is warranted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/ea0e7717-3179-46e3-8b9f-bc58466d9ac7.jpg/r0_182_4288_2605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg