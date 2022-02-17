Goulburn kids called to become the next generation of environmental champions

community,

Goulburn students are set to get a kick-start in becoming future environmental champions. Read also: Paramedics treat man after car, caravan hits vehicles near CBD Applications for the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants are open now and close March 18, 2022, with schools in Goulburn given the chance to share in $1million through the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants. Woolworths will offer Goulburn schools and early learning centres, up to $1000 each, to develop projects that focus on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices or enhancing native habitats. Woolworths NSW/ACT State Manager, Michael Mackenzie said educating young kids on how they can grow a green future was an incredible way to make an impact and help local communities. "The life-long skills that these young students will gain helps to plant the seeds for a more sustainable and environmental future," he said. "Last year, our Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant program saw the highest number of applicants ever. This increased demand is promising to see, as we understand schools and early learning centres in Goulburn are wanting to provide enhanced lessons on sustainability in classrooms." Landcare Australia CEO, Dr Shane Norrish said their goal was to encourage, influence and educate students on how to care for their local environment in a hands on way. Read also: Sending a message over Eastgrove subdivision and 'pollution' "The Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants help grow students' understanding of the importance of caring for the Goulburn environment, beginning in their own school or early learning centre," he said. "To date the program has seen more than 110,000 fruit, vegetable and herb plants added to school gardens across the country. Through taking part, students learn new skills and knowledge such as composting, worm farming and planting bush tucker gardens, as well as an increased awareness of sustainability issues." CEO of Early Childhood Australia Samantha Page said early childhood education and care played an important role in sustainability. "By participating in hands-on learning experiences such as setting up recycling programs, growing veggies or plants and exploring local animal habitats, Goulburn children learn to explore, appreciate and care for the environment around them," she said. "The first five years of life sets the foundation for life-long learning and the earlier we educate children about the importance of sustainability, the better chance we have of a more sustainable future for our Regional community." The Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program has been funded via the sale of Woolworths Bag for Good. Bag for Good was launched in 2018, when Woolworths went single-use plastic bag free. To find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program and to apply, visit landcareaustralia.org.au/woolworthsgrants Read also: Work to drought-proof Goulburn fields underway Did you know the Southern Highland News is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/C5T5utnEbuCCVHhsQW5GNd/255ca06f-0a5e-41fa-9a09-af54f8d0f4ff.jpg/r2_48_927_571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg