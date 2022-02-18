newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Margaret O'Neill, recognition of service, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Andrew Banfield

Margaret O'Neill's family history could easily have been a catalyst for her path into local government. Her grandfather, William Gannon, and great-uncle, Thomas Gannon, were former Goulburn City mayors. Her father was also a ganger on Goulburn City Council for 45 years. But in 1983, she had her own driving force to seek election - sport. "I was president of Goulburn junior league and I just felt generally there wasn't enough here for kids involved in sport," she said. "I was also very passionate about looking after people with disabilities and the elderly." READ MORE: Five fresh candidates take early lead in Goulburn Mulwaree Council election NSW Electoral Commission announces Goulburn Mulwaree councillors So began a continuous 38-year stint with Goulburn City, Greater Argyle and, from 2004, the amalgamated Goulburn Mulwaree Council. Mrs O'Neill, who was awarded an OAM in 2016, was honoured for her contribution at Tuesday night's council meeting. Cr Leah Ferrara was recognised for her five years' service. Both were not re-elected at the December 4 poll. Cr Andrew Banfield became emotional as he presented a plaque and flowers to Mrs O'Neill. He likened her to a second mother who had always guided him at council and kicked his shins a few times. "Thank you for your dedication to the community and for looking after me," he said. "The service you've provided over that time will never be replaced." ALSO READ: $1.5 million to 'futureproof' new Goulburn Emergency Operations Centre Mayor Peter Walker said Mrs O'Neill had done it all and given her life to the city." "She has been a stalwart of local government and is well respected throughout NSW. Her contribution in particular to sport and sports facilities in Goulburn will live for decades to come," he said. Mrs O'Neill served as Goulburn City mayor from 1993 to 1999. By last year she was the state's longest serving female councillor. Reflecting on her time, she said was proud of her role in resurrecting the council owned Goulburn abattoir in the early 1990s. Together with then premier and Southern Highlands MP, John Fahey, they encouraged Neville Newton to buy the business. Over the years it has employed thousands of people. The Goulburn District Racing Club's shift to Taralga Road, Recreation Area and Carr Confoy fields' development, economic recovery after the Goulburn bypass and enticing businesspeople like Frank Menduni, Jim Masterton and Andrew Lederer to town had also been highlights. ALSO READ: Saying goodbye to 'the people's priest' and a man of vision "I have a saying that you can't get business out of Macquarie Street. You have to go and look for it. I don't think Goulburn promotes itself enough," Mrs O'Neill said. "...We have to be strong and tell governments we want their departments here." She was most proud of starting the Ray Harvey Sports awards, a scholarship program for youth, the Sporting Hall of Fame, into which 60 people have been inducted, and the relationships forged through the Sports Council, which she chaired for many years. Mrs O'Neill said the new aquatic centre would be "marvellous" for the area. "I don't think people realise just how much sport does for the community," she said. If she has her way, the city will claim Goulburn born Olympic cyclist Dunc Gray's bike from the Bankstown velodrome. The sister-city relationship with Shibetsu also started in her time, flowing from the abattoir's export market. Mrs O'Neill often tapped into her long memory to 'correct the record' at council meetings. Asked what motivated her to serve so long, she said she simply loved people and had never forgotten her origins. "That was the way I was brought up. We didn't have much in the house but we had a lot of love. I've made a lot of friends and you never lose them," she said. ALSO READ: Sending a message over Eastgrove subdivision and 'pollution' The Challenge Foundation CEO told The Post she was "gutted" not to re-elected but was moving on with her life. The Foundation is assessing construction tenders for a new accommodation facility on Marys Mount Road for people with disabilities and Mrs O'Neill says she's focused on its realisation. Nevertheless, she'll be keeping one eye on the new council which she believes face some "tough decisions" but must "listen to the ratepayers." Mrs O'Neill will also seek membership on several sports committees. "I've enjoyed being on council and the best part is helping someone who is down in the gutter. But I won't be going away," she said with a glint in her eye.

