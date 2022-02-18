newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Fr Laurie Blake, funeral, Archbishop Christopher Prowse

Father Laurie Blake thought nothing of going out late at night to visit people in need. As his brother, Des, recalled on Thursday, a 1am drop-in to a shift-working couple experiencing marriage difficulties might have been a stretch for some, but not for Father Laurie. "It demonstrated what sort of priest he was," he told mourners at Goulburn's Our Lady of Fatima Church. READ MORE: Remembering Goulburn parish priest, Father Laurie Blake Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral prepares for internal work Conservator uncovers history in Goulburn cathedral's Stations of the Cross Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral looks to develop precinct Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's cathedral continues conservation Tributes have flowed freely for Father Laurie's commitment to the priesthood over 58 years. He died in Canberra Hospital on February 9, aged eighty-four. The Sts Peter and Paul's parish priest of 22 years was farewelled at a Requiem funeral Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Archbishop Christopher Prowse concelebrated the Mass with some 10 priests and deacons, including Vicar-General, Father Tony Percy, Monsignor John Woods and Bishop Pat Power. Outside the church, Archbishop Prowse said Father Laurie was "a Goulburn man to his bootstraps," having been born here, baptised and ordained (1964) in his beloved Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral. "He was noted as being in touch with the common person," he said. "He had no airs or ostentation; what you saw was what you got. He was a people's priest in every respect." Laurence Henry Blake was born at Bungonia on October 15, 1937, the second eldest of six children to Wal and Rita Blake. ALSO READ: Vale John 'Sam' Williams | Photos Des fondly recalled growing up at Bungonia, the childhood capers, their mother who famously shot a cow by accident while killing a snake, and Laurie always being "the boss" in their many escapades. His brother underwent a serious hydatids operation as a child and was advised not to play sport. He was "always the one sitting on the sidelines" but never complained about this or other setbacks in life. "He was an excellent priest, a very good brother and man. I followed him to the end," he told the large congregation. In his homily, Father Simon Falk said Father Laurie would have loved his life to be celebrated at Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral. But this was not to be due to the current restoration, which he had kick-started. Father Blake was the last Sts Peter and Paul's parish priest but also one of the longest serving. He was appointed in 1981, replacing Father Michael O'Brien, and soon stamped his style and vision. Quipping one day that the Cathedral in winter "was like a fridge," Father Laurie had a quick response. "That's why (the) underpinning is so important - to clear the rising damp from underneath," he had said. ALSO READ: Sending a message over Eastgrove subdivision and 'pollution' Restoration committee member Trish Groves said this work, started in the 1970s, was pivotal to the $8 million plus program underway today. "He had a lot of forethought on what needed to be done. He was very protective of what he saw as a treasure during childhood and what he knew needed to be protected," she said. Father Falk said his friend touched the lives of so many through his caring and down to earth style. He served at Temora, Queanbeyan, Cooma and Tumut before coming back to Goulburn, firstly as chaplain to Kenmore Hospital and the jail. As parish priest he was known for his humorous turn of phrase and dry wit and enjoyed the company of clergy and parishioners. Travelling priests would visit him at Goulburn and have a coffee "or something more carefully brewed or distilled." Father Laurie was something of a 'card shark' at the Galong retreat centre. His niece, Bernadette Collins, saw his social side firsthand. "He was a very cool uncle. He was a scotch drinker, taught us how to play poker and had a very dry sense of humour," she said. Parishioner Pat Bourke shared many meals with him at the family home. ALSO READ: Performing in ENCORE is music to this student's ears "People didn't realise just how kind he was. When I was doing the catering (for wakes) he would sometimes tell me not to charge people," she told The Post. Bishop Pat Power said Father Blake possessed "a beautiful earthly wisdom" while another longtime friend, Bernie Graves, said his "goodness was palpable." Father Laurie served in Goulburn until 2003, when he became South Woden's Mary Help of Christians parish priest until retirement in 2013. He had been ill with diabetes in recent years but, according to Archbishop Prowse, was "as tough as a horse saddle and never complained." "As Pope Francis would say, there was the smell of sheep on him. As a good shepherd he was close to his sheep of the parish," he said. "He was a zealous priest of the parish and will be sadly missed." Father Laurie was interred in the priests section at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Goulburn.

