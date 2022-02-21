newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Goulburn will play host to a a global musical experience with Worlds Collide hosting a concert at Hume Conservatorium on March 5. The Global Community Tour will take the seven-piece band from the urban jungles of Western Sydney to Regional NSW and Victoria, building connections between communities and institutions around Australia. The tour is a part of the 'Pathways beyond the Mainstream' project that aims to raise the profile of cross-cultural original music around Australia. The unique project is supported by the Australia Council's Re-imagine Sector Recovery Initiatives that aims for strength, vibrancy, and sustainability to the music sector post COVID. Project manager Richard Petkovic said this tour was a long-time coming. "This is a long-term aim of mine that I have been working on for 20 years," he said. "To create music that takes culturally diverse artists, puts them in a room to create contemporary music that Triple J will love and showcases our hidden cultural gems. "This is not white guys playing African music. This is music of the suburbs of Western Sydney. A place-based fusion. A Western Sydney Sound." Born out of the diversity of Western Sydney, which has one of the largest multicultural communities in Australia, Worlds Collide's sound is built on the diversity of its neighbourhoods, fusing the regions music and cultural assets.

