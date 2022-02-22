newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Upper Lachlan Shire Small Business Association is holding a free Small Business Expo on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. Read more: Crookwell dogs steal the show Young Goulburn woman helps power local economy through TAFE After two years' hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the committee is excited to be working with, and supporting local small business owners to promote their business. The ULSBA was formed in 2019 to represent all micro and small businesses, and sole traders across the region. It held its first business expo in October of that year. The expo enabled valuable connections between the businesses and potential customers and provided business networking and training. This year represents new beginnings for many small businesses and the expo is an opportunity for owners to get back in front of local customers and to connect with other like- minded professionals. "We encourage businesses to leverage this wonderful opportunity to elevate awareness across our Shire of the businesses in our own backyard," said Susan Reynolds, Deputy Chair of ULSBA. Registrations are now open for online, home-based, mobile, micro or small business with produce, product or service to be a part of the expo. The expo will be held at the Memorial Hall, Dennison Street in Crookwell between 10am and 4pm on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. This event is supported by the Upper Lachlan Shire Council as part of the NSW Small Business Month. For more information visit the Upper Lachlan Small Business Association on Facebook or email ulsmallbusiness@gmail.com for an application form.

