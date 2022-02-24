newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A huge community effort has raised almost $20,000 for young Beau Cosgrove to purchase a BPAP sleep machine and assist with future medical expenses. Read more: How this free local Headspace workshop is helping parents support their teenagers Photos: Vibesfest rocks Goulburn 11-year old Beau is a much-loved member of the Taralga community and lives with a condition called Morquio Syndrome, confining him to a powerchair. The broader community came together on Australia Day to raise funds for Beau, culminating in a car show hosted by the Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club. The funds were presented to Beau and his family at the Taralga Sports Club on Wednesday in casual fashion. The initial target of $7000 was smashed with $19,433.50 in total being raised thanks to donations from the Goulburn, Crookwell and surrounding villages in addition to the Taralga community. Fundraising organisers expressed gratitude to the community for assisting on Australia Day and beforehand with cleaning efforts.

