When Ernest Johnson and Alfred Sendall walked down to the office of the Goulburn Post to place an ad in 1902, little did they know a journalist from the same publication would be making the return trip 120 years later. Still in the original Montague Street premises, albeit having incorporated the old fire station next door, Johnson and Sendall has served the Goulburn region through two World Wars, the Great Depression, two pandemics and five monarchs. Since placing that page three ad on January 4 notifying the town of their opening, the practice has grown to be an institution. Despite being ever-present amidst the hustle and bustle of Australia's first inland city, it's a position the practice doesn't take for granted according to partner Morris Owen. "The base of our clients are incredibly solid, rural community people," Mr Owen told the Post. "You do get a sense of pride. I feel proud to say we act for certain people." While the firm has traditionally acted as conveyancers, they also practice family and criminal law and have attempted to provide a sense of comfort and familiarity to their clients. "The firm historically has always had a very broad practice," partner Sam Rowland explained. "Commercial, leases, subdivisions, wills and estates, conveyancing type work. That remains a big part of the firm. "I do think they get that sense of comfort because they can come here and sell or buy a house, do their will. When a parent dies they can come here to look after the estate. "If someone gets into legal trouble they know they can come here and feel comforted because we know them and their circumstances. "We have a lot of intergenerational clients. We might still hold grandma's will from the 1960s in the deed safe and her children and grandchildren will come in." That thought was echoed by fellow partner Alison Howarth, who has had the pleasure of representing families as they grow. "It comes with age but I am unfortunately at the stage where I have clients who I knew as children," she laughed. "But you do like to see the progression of your clients. You start with mum and dad and now the kids have come along and you are acting for them. "I think that's what clients like, that we actually know them and their family pretty well." So what would Ernest and Alfred think of their practice in 2022? While the laptops and QR code at the entrance might raise eyebrows, they would almost certainly feel at home serving clients and perhaps even recognise a surname or two from those early days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/e53efcd7-c79e-4a18-8421-d7c49078af4f.jpg/r0_93_4032_2371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg