After 38 years serving on the Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Margaret O'Neill's achievements and dedication were celebrated at a civic reception on Wednesday evening. "Honour" and "privilege" were the buzzwords of the evening, used to describe what it's like to know Mrs O'Neill. Read More: How this free local Headspace workshop is helping parents support their teenagers These words were repeated by many important guests including mayor Peter Walker, Hume MP Angus Taylor, NSWRL CEO David Trodden and former mayor Geoff Kettle. Letters were also sent to Mrs O'Neill from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and the mayor of Shibetsu, Goulburn's Japanese sister-city. Mrs O'Neill was greeted with warm hugs and big smiles from a packed room and she grew teary as old friends relayed anecdotes from the past. Mayor Peter Walker relayed Mrs O'Neill's numerous achievements in his address to the crowd but emphasised the value of her friendship, describing her as a "shining light". "On behalf of council we thank you for your service, we thank you for friendship, and don't give up yet, the fight's still there," he said. His address was not without some banter, describing Mrs O'Neill as someone with an opinion, "and if people don't like it, they'll either change their ways or accept it and duck out of the road so they're not in direct firing line." He spoke about Mrs O'Neill's passion for sport, in particular junior rugby league, and the joy she had experienced watching not only big stars like Jarrod Croker but all the young players who had "made it good" somewhere. Read More: $1.5 million to 'futureproof' new Goulburn Emergency Operations Centre NSWRL CEO David Trodden used his time on stage to gift Mrs O'Neill a signed jersey from the NSW State of Origin team. Hume MP Angus Taylor went on to describe Mrs O'Neill with three key characteristics, "a relentless community focus, an ability to unite people and a straight-shooter with a big heart." He described her as a frequent visitor to his office, as she interjected from the crowd that their "meetings aren't over yet." Former mayor, Geoff Kettle wrapped up the guest speeches congratulating and thanking Mrs O'Neill before she shared her own teary address. Mrs O'Neill described the civic reception as a lovely night with all her friends and thanked all those who had called her and sent her flowers or cards. "It is sad that I will no longer be on council but I am moving on," she said. "I have enjoyed the time with Goulburn City Council, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and all the councillors I have worked closely with over the last 38 years. "It is now time to dedicate my time and effort to another passion of mine, which is my number one passion, to build the new facilities for the Challenge Foundation." Mrs O'Neill has applied to the community rep for several committees. "I'm not gonna go away Mr Bennett, I'm still there," she said. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

