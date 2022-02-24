newsletters, editors-pick-list, canberra raiders cup, rugby league, goulburn bulldogs

The countdown to season 2022 for the Goulburn City Bulldogs is officially underway with the Canberra Raiders Cup kicking off on Saturday, April 2. The Bulldogs will travel to Bruce to take on Belconnen United Sharks in their Round 1 hit-out before returning to Workers Arena to host Gungahlin Bulls. Read more: Hundreds gather to celebrate work of Margaret O'Neill Ladies take to the green at Goulburn Golf Club Other draw highlights include a Round 3 home game against fierce rivals Yass Magpies and an away trip to take on powerhouse club Queanbeyan Blues in Round 7. The Bulldogs will embark on a tour of sorts during the pre-season, travelling to face Macarthur Conference sides Picton Magpies and Mittgaong Lions on March 5 and 12 respectively. Player coach Tyson Greenwood said he was keen to get down to business and see what the large playing group is capable of. "It will be a good chance for some of the younger boys to have a crack and show us what they're made of," he told the Post. "I'm not too concerned about who we are playing, it's more about everyone showing me what they are capable of. "We've got good numbers at training so it's shaping up to be a good year so far. That's one thing we've been really happy with." Greenwood downplayed the release of the draw, reaffirming that his chargers wouldn't be taking their eyes off the ball. "Round 1 is obviously the main priority and we'll look forward to coming home and hosting the Bulls in Round 2," he said. "We just need to take every game as it comes, no teams are really standing out to me at the moment. I'm just wanting the season to get underway." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/ba4a3f5b-3f60-4e1f-952a-1ab316406900.jpg/r0_26_972_575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg