The Southern Tablelands is bracing for heavy rainfall as conditions that caused major flooding in Queensland and northern NSW are expected to track south. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast up to 90 mm of rainfall in the Goulburn area over the next two days with Wednesday expected to receive 45-70mm of rain. Read More: NSW, Queensland flood updates: more rain, more deaths, more devastation Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills Uncertainty remains in relation to the exact timing and where the most significant impacts will occur from the weather system, which prompted a severe weather warning early Wednesday morning. Read More: Goulburn SES on high alert as flooding expected Severe weather warnings issued for the Highlands, Tablelands and South Coast Braidwood was identified in the warning as an area that may be particularly affected by heavy rainfall, with up to 60mm of rain predicted for Thursday. There is a high chance of thunderstorms throughout the region and winds of between 25 to 40 km/h for the surrounding towns of Crookwell, Queanbeyan and Yass. The rain is set to ease slightly on Friday before returning on Saturday, with up to 25mm predicted for Sunday. Recently, Goulburn experienced flash flooding in December 2021 which resulted in the closure of numerous roads. Currently, as of 12pm, there are no road closures in the region. However, residents have been advised to avoid driving due to risk of flooding and land slides. Aside from flash flooding due to heavy rainfall, Goulburn has experienced major flood events in April 1870, July 1900, June 1925, June 1950, October 1959, November 1961 and August 1974, according to a report by the SES. More recently, significant flooding in Goulburn occurred in August 1990, December 2010, March 2012 and June 2012. So far, 2022 has proved to be a significantly wet year with 218.3mm of rain over the January to February period in comparison to the average of 127.2mm from 1972-2022. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

