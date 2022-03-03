newsletters, editors-pick-list, wakefield park, goulburn council

The impending Wakefield Park court hearing dominated discussion at the Ordinary Meeting of Goulburn Mulwaree Council on March 1. Councilors exchanged opinions on the matter, due to head to a hearing in NSW Land and Environment Court on March 8, 9 and 10 following a failure to reach resolution between the parties on appropriate noise limits as part of consent conditions issued by council in July 2021. The raceway had earlier lodged a DA aimed at modernising infrastructure, increasing the range of offerings but also implementing a noise regime. Previously, it had relied on a 1993 consent which residents claimed the facility was 'continually' breaching. Read more: Cr Jason Shepherd flags further talks on Goulburn's Wakefield Park Goulburn Chamber of Commerce to question mayor over Wakefield Park Goulburn's Wakefield Park continues legal challenge over development proposal However during Tuesday night's meeting, councillors requested General Manager Warwick Bennett contact all submitters regarding the DA to attempt to set up a meeting prior to the hearing in a last-ditch attempt at conciliation. In response to Mayor Peter Walker addressing the issue in the Mayoral Minute, Councillor Andrew Banfield didn't oppose the request but questioned its likelihood of success in avoiding court action. "We had a section 34 reconciliation and it went nowhere," Cr Banfield said. "It would be my understanding that Wakefield Park initiated the court action so if Wakefield Park were to renegotiate and have dialogue with the submitters and residents then Wakefield Park should withdraw the court action rather than modify the court action. "They are my thoughts." His view was countered by Cr Andy Wood who urged his fellow councillors to keep trying to reach an agreement, citing public feedback. "It's my opinion that no matter who decides to go there court is always the worst and last place that people should end up," Cr Wood told colleagues. See also: Goulburn Show to cut entry fee after wet weather cancellations Extreme weather set to ease tonight "When it comes to finding an agreement, particularly when it's reached this point, if there's anyway we can find a mechanism to bring the residents and Wakefield Park together and discuss this and change the manner in which this is resolved then we should be seeking that way. "Particularly as during the last electron so many Goulburn residents told us they wanted to see this resolved and this is a way of doing this possibly without going to court." If any submitter is not prepared to meet, Council will continue with the court hearing. Here's some other events of note from Tuesday's meeting. Road Closure: Part Road Reserve between Cathcart Street and Abbey Road Council deferred the closure of the part road reserve until they receive the review of the South Goulburn Threatened Species Master Plan. Attached dual occupancy at Quadrant Place, Goulburn Councillors upheld refusal of this development application as it was deemed to not promote sustainable urban design, will not receive adequate solar access and does not promote good design and amenity of the built environment as per planning legislation. Construction of new sporting amenities Council endorsed a consolidated design and construction procurement process for the new amenities buildings at North Park and the Goulburn Regional Hockey Facility. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/2f3348c9-62ca-4b63-bedc-261585733bc8.jpg/r0_16_496_296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg