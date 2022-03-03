newsletters, editors-pick-list, rugby, goulburn rugby, brumbies, australian rugby, simon poidevin

A well-known part of Goulburn's sporting landscape has just doubled its size. Klem Oval, built in the existing Rugby Park complex, has finished construction and will be officially opened on March 12. Read more: Council to attempt last-minute Wakefield Park solution before court hearing Goulburn Show to cut entry fee after wet weather cancellations The oval is named after the Klem family, much-loved members of both the rugby and wider sporting communities in Goulburn. In 2018, $150,000 was awarded from the NSW Government to construct a second rectangular sports field south of Poidevin Oval in the complex. One year later, $13,000 was awarded to construct and install the goal posts which was supplemented through in-kind support from Pearson Engineering as well as various other sponsors of the club. Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman met the Goulburn Rugby Union Club on Wednesday to mark the oval's completion. "I am delighted to see Klem Oval complete and it certainly looks lush," Ms Tuckerman said. "Goulburn Rugby Union has such a wonderful history in Goulburn and the sport's future is certainly bright with a strong membership and dedicated committee. "I hope that this second field lessens the cost burdens to the club and brings greater opportunity for major events in Goulburn." Goulburn Rugby Club president, Jackson Reardon, thanked the NSW Government for the funding. "The club does so much to keep costs down for our members. Fundraising and sponsorship is a huge task each year which enables us to play - but it doesn't leave much for major improvements like this," Mr Reardon said. "The Klem family have a very long and proud association with Goulburn Rugby Union, both on and off the field. "Naming of the oval aims to recognise the Klem family's outstanding contribution to the sport in Goulburn. Matthew Klem also said he is looking forward to the official opening. "We will officially open Klem Oval at 11:45am on Saturday March 12 but there is a full day of celebrations planned," Mr Klem revealed. "Events kick off from 9:30am with a junior coaching clinic hosted by the ACT Brumbies and the Goulburn Dirty Reds Senior Men's teams playing a trial game. "The day will be capped off with a celebratory dinner at Veolia, appointing nine new life members of the club, with Simon Poidevin as guest speaker." The grant is part of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

