Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Wakefield Park will head to the NSW Land and Environment Court next week after a last-ditch attempt at conciliation didn't get off the ground. The proceedings will take place on March 8, 9 and 10 following a failure to reach a resolution between the parties on appropriate noise limits as part of consent conditions issued by council in July 2021. Read more: See the latest addition to Goulburn's sporting landscape Heavy rain equals fun for some The Braidwood Road raceway had previously lodged a DA aimed at modernising infrastructure, increasing the range of offerings but also implementing a noise regime. It had relied on a 1993 consent which residents claimed the facility was 'continually' breaching. At the Ordinary Meeting of Council on March 1, councillors requested general manager Warwick Bennett contact submitters regarding the DA to attempt to set up a meeting prior to the hearing in order to avoid court action. However Council have confirmed that a number of submitters were unwilling to meet and as a result the planned court hearing will proceed.

