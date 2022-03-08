news, local-news,

It's yet another day of bleak skies and seemingly never-ending rainfall across the Southern Tablelands. Our neighbours in the Southern Highlands were hit with floods on Monday with Bowral effectively marooned with major roads cutting off the home of Don Bradman. There is another Severe Weather Warning out for the region with heavy rainfall and damaging winds again forecast. Read more: Young trailblazers we are honouring on International Women's Day Three things you can do to help SES crews Goulburn SES are reminding locals to not drive, ride, walk or play in floodwaters and there are still multiple road closures across the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA. You can pick up sandbags at 4 Lanigan Lane, Goulburn. The rain may have felt intense on Monday but only 26.6 milimetres were recorded at Goulburn Airport, almost half that of the 49.4 milimetre total the station saw on Friday. Although those totals don't seem high the region certainly saw the effects of the downpour over the past few days with Goulburn Wetlands yet again suffering from runoff from a nearby subdivision and a property turning into a river. Across the boundary in the Upper Lachlan Shire there are several roads closed and SES Crookwell have a sandbag collection point at unit HQ at Lot 1 Macintosh Road, Crookwell. The Taralga-Oberon Road is the biggest route affected with serious flooding at the Abercrombie River and Curraweela Creek. If emergency assistance is required of the NSW SES during floods and storms, call 132 500. Call 000 in a life-threatening emergency.

