Watch this Goulburn backyard turn into a river

newsletters, editors-pick-list, floods, rain, weather

The rain is unrelenting and there are road closures across Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan Shire. Read more: What's the weather doing in Goulburn and surrounds? Wetland woes continue as another downpour washes from subdivision More roads close across Goulburn, Tuesday March 8 One household in Goulburn even watched as their backyard disappeared amongst rising water to eventually resemble a river. SES are reminding people to stay clear of floodwaters, no matter how shallow they may appear. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/e4b2a6ce-aa87-4ce2-8193-4730ab551d9f.jpg/r0_150_1425_955_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg