SES crews across the Southern Tablelands and Highlands have thanked the community for their 'proactive' work in helping them deal with the major flooding and rainfall that has hit the region. Units across Moss Vale, Wingecarribee, Goulburn, Crookwell, Braidwood, Windellema and Wollondilly have responded to a total of 292 jobs since Sunday. Read also: Watch this Goulburn backyard turn into a river Check out the best bits of the Goulburn Show Monday was the worst day in terms of rainfall with Bowral recording 152 milimetres, Moss Vale 89.8 milimetres and Mittagong a whopping 189.2 milimetres. Bowral was cut off from the world late on Monday while Robertson, Wildes Meadow and Burrawang remain isolated as flood waters begin to recede. Across the Tablelands and Highlands there were eight flood rescues since last week, including vehicles stuck in floodwaters in Windellema and Braidwood, a car stuck on a causeway in Berrima and an abandoned vehicle in Canyonleigh. SES South Eastern Zone also confirmed an elderly woman was evacuated from her Bowral home by volunteers as a precaution due to flash flooding fears. An SES spokesperson said that volunteers were grateful for the community's cooperation and preparedness. "Our volunteers are on the ground in their communities and know everything, they are very well-connected," the said. "The work volunteers have done on the ground has been phenomenal in getting that messaging out, getting people to sandbag points. "There was a lot of that going on in the lead-up to bad weather so having all that proactive work done [by locals] gave them the free time to focus on emergencies that were coming in." Should you require assistance during floods and storms, call 132 500. In a life threatening emergency, dial 000.

