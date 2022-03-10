Mount Mary Tower to enhance mobile coverage

news, local-news, mount mary, optus

A new tower a Mount Mary will provide enhanced mobile coverage to approximately 106 premises with 243 square kilometres covered including 50km of major roads. Optus has switched on the tower as part of the NSW Government's Connecting Country Communities Fund, the mobile tower will provide extended Optus coverage and connectivity. READ ALSO: COVID-19 testing clinic to permanently close In a recent report, the Regional Telecommunications Review committee found that mobile black spots persist across regional Australia, and the importance of broad mobile coverage has only been further highlighted with the current floods. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the new base station at Mount Mary was a big win for the community who will now have improved mobile coverage, when and where it's needed. "Whether it's staying in touch with family and friends, making business calls or appointments, having a reliable mobile network is crucial for regional communities," Mr Toole said. "This tower was delivered as part of the NSW Government's $50 million Connecting Country Communities Fund and reconfirms our commitment to improve mobile phone coverage across rural and regional NSW." READ ALSO: Colourful costumes 'dash' through Goulburn Nicholas Gibson, Optus' Territory General Manager for regional Central West NSW is thrilled to be providing regional and rural NSW residents with mobile competition and choice. "We're proud to be offering our customers with much-needed access to our fast 4G service," he said. "This tower will provide our customers with greater communication while living, working and driving through the region, by helping to facilitate contact with family and friends throughout the country. "The Mount Mary tower will also allow competition and choice for local businesses and residents by offering our best network ever at a great value. We are committed to giving our customers access to improved mobile coverage and high-quality internet." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/89a6485a-dc8e-4cca-9295-0bfceee29b3c.jpg/r0_43_705_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg