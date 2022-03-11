news, local-news, bmx, bike, goulburn cycling, goulburn bmx track, skate park, goulburn council

Goulburn BMX Track is set to receive a significant upgrade, a development that is long overdue according to one resident. The track, which last had major work done in 2013, has been allocated $150,000 by Goulburn Mulwaree Council for improvements and upgrades in the 2022/23 financial year. Read more: Colourful costumes 'dash' through Goulburn Goulburn High wins big at Goulburn Show It's work that can't come soon enough for longtime Goulburn resident Paul Aigus. Mr Aigus, 73, has previously helped maintain the facility before 2013 after being informed by locals visiting his business as to the state of the track . "Many, many years ago, about 27, when I first came to Goulburn kids where coming up to my shop and telling me about the bad condition the BMX track was in," Mr Aigus told the Post. "So I went down there and with the help of a few friends, started looking after it." While initially hopeful when the 2013 work was done, Mr Aigus said the upgrade was botched and that the track has become a danger, stressing the need for council to undertake significant work for the sake of the town's BMX riders, many of whom are children. "At the top of the track instead of using what we used which was decomposing granite, they used blue metal and every time kids were crashing they were getting metal in their skin," he explained. "I walk past it everyday and my heart breaks. It is in such a bad condition and has been for seven or eight years. It's time council did something about it. "People often get angry at kids for riding on the road or getting into trouble but if they haven't got anywhere to ride [what can they do]. "Yes, there is a skatepark but most BMX riders don't want to ride on concrete." Council confirmed they had received numerous requests for improvements since the work was carried out in 2013 and Mayor Peter Walker said he looked forward to showing off the Draft Budget and Operational Plan to the community. "Over the past few years we have received many requests for improvements at the track, and I'm pleased that this will now occur as one of the first initiatives of the newly elected Council," he said. "Council will be considering this project along with numerous other capital works as part of the 2022/23 Draft Budget and Operational Plan. "This document is currently being workshopped by Councillors, and is expected to go to a Council meeting within the coming month, before being place on public exhibition."

