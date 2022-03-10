Goulburn High wins big at Goulburn Show

community,

It was another successful year for Goulburn High School at the Goulburn Show in 2022. The school won 14 ribbons at the Show with its sheep, goats and produce. Goulburn High also placed first in the high school display category. Several students helped show the school sheep and goats on the Saturday and Agriculture teacher Jade Smith said they were excellent representatives for the school. "Our students helped other goat breeders to show their animals and were all praised for being polite and respectful," he said. Goulburn High School principal Yogesh Mani said it was an excellent result for the school. "I'd like to congratulate and thank all staff and students who put the time and effort in prior to and during the Show," he said. "It was great to see students involved on Saturday helping show our school sheep and goats. They did an amazing job and it was fantastic to hear the positive feedback from members of the community about how they stepped up and helped out. "These results directly reflect the hard work our staff and students put in every day and highlights the many talented individuals we have here at Goulburn High. We also had students who won individual awards in the pavilion. I would like to congratulate them as well." Sheep Produce Goats

