news, local-news, Goulburn, birthday, 159th, Belmore Park

She's been called a grand old lady with a shady past. That was the description former Goulburn Post columnist Ray Williams applied to Goulburn and its warts and all rich history. On Saturday March 12, the community will celebrate the city's 159th birthday, just a little ahead of schedule. READ MORE: Goulburn celebrates 157th birthday with cake and a little sheep Goulburn's 150th Birthday Goulburn was declared a city by Royal Letters Patent issued by Queen Victoria on March 14, 1863. It coincided with proclamation of the Anglican Diocese of Goulburn. The community is invited to celebrations in Belmore Park at 10am, starting with the traditional cake cutting and speeches by Hume MP Angus Taylor and the three secondary school captains. ALSO READ: Third time the charm as local robotics team progresses to the world championship 'My heart breaks': Hope rekindled for BMX track upgrade Over 600 blood donations needed urgently in Goulburn This year will also feature the first presentation of the newly created Goulburn Mulwaree Award. "There is no better way to start your weekend then with the celebration of our City's birthday in Belmore Park," Mayor Peter Walker said. "This is always a very relaxed, fun event, with a particular highlight for me personally being the opportunity to hear from our high school students about what they love about our region. "For the first time we will present the Goulburn Mulwaree Award recipients, recognising some of the fine citizens of our area. This local award has been created to recognise outstanding service or meritorious achievement by individuals to the community of the Goulburn Mulwaree Local Government area." Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/fc72556f-9cf6-4b99-a142-d5660bedc80a.jpg/r107_0_1896_1011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg