Goulburn Mulwaree residents will finally be able to receive assistance in the wake of damaging weather after the Local Government Area (LGA) was added to a list of disaster areas. Goulburn is one of 12 new LGAs added across New South Wales as the cost of flooding and other severe weather starts to becomes clear. Read more: Special moment for an exceptional family: Klem Oval officially opened Photos from the Steampunk Victoriana Fair The Southern Tablelands managed to avoid the type of flooding seen in nearby Wollondilly, Southern Highlands and South Coast. However the region still suffered around 30 road closures across Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan Shire. In the wake of several severe weather warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) last week, Goulburn Airport recorded a high of 49.4 millimetres on March 6 with another 26.6 millimetres falling on March 8. Areas to the north both recorded some decent falls as well with Crookwell Post office seeing 28.6 millimetres on March 6 and another 24 millimetres two days later. Taralga Post office meanwhile copped 59 millimetres on March 6 and 48 millimetres on March 8. The damage from that flooding, sustained over the space of a week, is still unknown but Goulburn Mulwaree Council confirmed full reports would likely be completed this week. What residents do know however is how much money they are entitled to if they have suffered any damage or loss as a result of the weather. Assistance is provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA). This may include the following: 1. Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged (eligibility criteria apply) 2. Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets 3. Financial assistance for primary producers, small businesses and non-profit organisations, and 4. Freight subsidies for primary producers. For information on personal hardship and distress assistance and financial assistance for small businesses and non-profit organisations, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88. To apply for primary producer financial assistance, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/261294c3-5691-4e73-ad5d-61a80f0d703e.jpg/r0_35_640_397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg