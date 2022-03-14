newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Tarago, Veolia Environmental Services, truck transport, main southern rail line, TADPAI, Adrian Ellson

Damage to the main southern rail line has forced a major waste company to truck empty rail containers from the Woodlawn Bioreactor near Tarago. While the community is understanding of the temporary measure to a point, the town's Progress Association wants a 'better' long-term solution if a waste to energy facility wins approval at the site. Veolia Environmental Services transported 37 empty rail containers by truck on Saturday, 23 on Sunday and 15 on Monday from Woodlawn's Crisps Creek intermodal to similar facilities at Clyde and Banksmeadow. A further 35 would be transported on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving no more containers at Crisps Creek. READ MORE: Tarago Progress Association calls on neighbouring councils to oppose Veolia plan Tarago and Goulburn Mulwaree Council oppose Veolia waste to energy plan Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman joins community opposition to Veolia plan A spokeswoman said this was due to the extended rail closures and the extreme wet weather and was aimed at clearing the backlog of waste from Sydney. None of it was flood waste. The trucks used approved routes set out in an emergency plan for road transport of waste. The vehicles travelled travelled the Hume Highway and through Goulburn via Sloane Street and Braidwood Road and then through Tarago to the bioreactor. "We will continue to transport empty rail containers back to Sydney and increase the amount being moved so they can be filled at Clyde and Banksmeadow," the spokeswoman said. "This compacted waste solution will allow for significantly higher volumes of waste to be moved from the facilities' floors." The company hoped to recommence rail transport for waste on Thursday, March 17 but if this was not possible, would advise of the next steps. Veolia is also in discussions with the EPA about potentially operating on Sunday. Waste was piling up due to the rail line's closure. Last week, the company trialled the waste's transport via truck and dog combinations, with the material tarped. However the spokeswoman said due to current demand, there were not enough trucks available. ALSO READ: Photos from the Steampunk Victoriana Fair "This impacted our overall potential volume capacity, as we do not have the capability to compact waste in the truck and dog combinations, as we can do with containerised waste. This along with the extremely wet and fluid-like nature of the waste presented issues," the spokeswoman said. Late Friday, the company decided to load the empty rail containers on trucks instead. It was awaiting advice on when the rail line would recommence operations. Mayor Peter Walker said Veolia had informed the council of the initial arrangement almost two weeks ago. "We are all in this together. It's not just Sydney's waste," he said. "This is plan B and it's good that Veolia got around and did the community notification. It is temporary to cover an emergency situation." The company was also arranging traffic control around Tarago Public School, as outlined in its policy. The spokeswoman said the company was "committed to public safety and engagement." Tarago and District Progress Association president Adrian Ellson said on Friday that 10 trucks had been passing the school last week between 7am and 8am. "Given there was a convoy, we wanted a traffic controller put in place. I'm not suggesting the drivers would do the wrong thing. The unpredictability of school children is the main concern," he said. ALSO READ: Here's how you can claim financial assistance from floods Mr Ellson said while he understood the need for the temporary measure, he feared a similar arrangement if a proposed waste to energy facility was approved at the Woodlawn bioreactor. The community is opposed to the plan to incinerate up to 380,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste at the plant. Mr Ellson said roads were not equipped to handle the loads in an emergency situation. The current trucks were traversing damaged surfaces and articulated vehicles could not legally turn at the Braidwood Road/Wallace Street intersection in Tarago. He has taken up the matter with Cr Walker and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman. "Here is the problem," he wrote. "If a waste incinerator is allowed to be built at Woodlawn, then to keep it operating under these circumstances it will require much more than 20 truck loads of waste per day." ALSO READ: Special moment for an exceptional family: Klem Oval officially opened Mr Ellson claimed that while Veolia had paid Queanbeyan Palerang Council almost $3 million to maintain the Tarago to Bungendore Road, it had "deteriorated to the point of simply being unsafe to all users." "Despite constant requests as to when work will start on this road, the date keeps moving back and work to be done keeps shrinking. The condition of our local roads - (those) servicing State significant developments/infrastructure are at an all time low," Mr Ellson stated. He called on Ms Tuckerman to ensure that regulations were implemented to correct all road weaknesses before further development occurred at Woodlawn. Veolia normally runs two trains a day to Crisps Creek, except Sundays. Mr Ellson said before the rain, the company won EPA approval to also run a train on Sunday to cope with waste volumes. He speculated the company could request a third train daily once operations restarted. Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/5069933d-9246-46ae-adb8-88cadab947ab.jpg/r251_206_3994_2321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg