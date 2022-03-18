Goulburn man to faces court on child sexual assault charges
Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad investigators are reminding parents to be aware of the dangers of online predators, after five men were charged with alleged online grooming offences detected across the state in just over a week.
Commencing last Wednesday (March 9, 2022), the Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) executed a number of search warrants in the state's Central West and Southern Tablelands as part of investigations into online child exploitation.
Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Adam Powderly, said in each instance police will allege in court that the men believed they were talking to a child or parent of a child, and expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with the child.
"The insidious nature of online predators is that they seek out children and adopt online behaviours typical of that age, such as the use of emojis, acronyms and slang as a way to groom their victims," Det A/Supt Powderly said.
"In most cases what then follows is a request for explicit photos or attempts by the offender to meet up in person - an act which could have devastating consequences for a young child.
"As a parent or carer, you should explain to your child that people online may not always be who they claim to be and remain approachable and understanding in the event something makes the child uncomfortable online," Det A/Supt Powderly said.
The alleged online grooming offences include;
- In June (2021), CEIU detectives began engaging online with a man from the state's Southern Tablelands. Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with the 40-year-old mother of a girl aged under 10 and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child. Following extensive inquiries, a 77-year-old man was arrested just before 7.30am on Tuesday (March 15, 2022). He was taken to Goulburn Police Station and charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with child under the age of 10 years. He was refused bail and appeared at Goulburn Local Court the following day, where he was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday April 13, 2022.
- In February (2022), detectives began speaking online with a man from the Blue Mountains. Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with a girl aged under 16 and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her. Around 6pm yesterday (Thursday March 17, 2022), investigators attached to the CEIU attended a Katoomba address and arrested a 56-year-old man. He was taken to Katoomba Police station where he was charged with use carriage service to send indecent material. He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today (Friday March 18, 2022).
- Last month, CEIU detectives began engaging online with a man from Wollongong. Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with a girl aged under 16 and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her, before attempting to make arrangements to meet her. About 6.30am on Monday (March 14, 2022), detectives arrested a 29-year-old man at Fairy Meadow. He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with use carriage service to groom under 16 years for sex. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday 12 April 2022.
- In December (2021), investigators from the CEIU began engaging with a man from the state's Central West. Police will allege in court the man believed he was speaking with a girl aged under 16 years and engaged in sexually explicit conversations. Following inquiries, investigators attached to the CEIU arrested a 35-year-old man at an address at Orange about 7.20am last Thursday ( March 10, 2022). He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16. He was refused bail and appeared at Orange Local Court that day, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear on Monday March 21 2022.
- In January (2022), detectives began speaking online with a 66-year-old man from the state's Central West. Police allege the man believed he was speaking with a girl aged under 16 and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform with her. Following further inquiries, the man was arrested by CEIU detectives at a home in Windeyer just before 7am last Wednesday (March 9, 2022). He was taken to Mudgee Police Station and charged with use carriage service to groom child under 16 years of age for sex, and a separate offence of handle explosive or precursor without authorising licence after investigators uncovered fireworks during a subsequent search warrant. He was refused bail and appeared at Orange Local Court that day, where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Wednesday March 23 2022.
Investigations by the Child Exploitation Internet Unit continue.
Information and educational packages for parents and children are available from ThinkUKnow, a multi-agency program designed to educate and promote cyber safety: https://www.thinkuknow.org.au/
The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
