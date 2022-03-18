newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, online grooming, child sexual assault

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad investigators are reminding parents to be aware of the dangers of online predators, after five men were charged with alleged online grooming offences detected across the state in just over a week. Commencing last Wednesday (March 9, 2022), the Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) executed a number of search warrants in the state's Central West and Southern Tablelands as part of investigations into online child exploitation. Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Adam Powderly, said in each instance police will allege in court that the men believed they were talking to a child or parent of a child, and expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with the child. "The insidious nature of online predators is that they seek out children and adopt online behaviours typical of that age, such as the use of emojis, acronyms and slang as a way to groom their victims," Det A/Supt Powderly said. "In most cases what then follows is a request for explicit photos or attempts by the offender to meet up in person - an act which could have devastating consequences for a young child. "As a parent or carer, you should explain to your child that people online may not always be who they claim to be and remain approachable and understanding in the event something makes the child uncomfortable online," Det A/Supt Powderly said. The alleged online grooming offences include; Investigations by the Child Exploitation Internet Unit continue. Information and educational packages for parents and children are available from ThinkUKnow, a multi-agency program designed to educate and promote cyber safety: https://www.thinkuknow.org.au/ The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect. Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

