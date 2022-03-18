news, local-news, netball, bowral high, moss vale high, yass high, queanbeyan high, karabar, crookwell high, goulburn high

There was something for Yass locals to cheer about at the schools Zone Netball carnival in Bowral on Friday. Yass High School took out the Opens division with some dominant performances as Eridge Park welcomed some of the top netballers from across the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. Read more: Cameron Roberts wins Wakefield Park Criterium race Bears are growling with confidence ahead of season opener The Burradoo courts were awash with some rare sunlight as public schools from the region battled it out for the 2022 title in Under 15s and Opens categories. The day also doubled as pre-selection trials for the South Coast teams, to be picked later this year. Here are the results from both divisions, consisting of teams from Bowral High School, Moss Vale High School, Goulburn High School, Mulwaree High School, Yass High School, Crookwell High School, Queanbeyan High School and Karabar High School. Opens First: Yass Second: Goulburn Third: Queanbeyan Under 15s First: Moss Vale Second: Queanbeyan Third: Bowral

