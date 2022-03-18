community, Goulburn, Evening VIEW Club, International Women's Day, Gillian Howard

Goulburn Evening VIEW Club had a special treat this month as an opera and musical singer spoke about her life in Australia and Europe. Appropriately, local resident Gillian Howard spoke to members on March 8, International Women's Day. She has had vast experience singing in operas and musicals in Australia and Europe, and lived in France for 34 years. ALSO READ: Anglicare to help deliver apartments for domestic violence survivors in Goulburn Gillian moved around Australia a lot as a child, and often competed in shows riding horses. This taught her to smile even if she did not win. She spoke of how often defining moments affect your life. When she was about four years old she went to pick up a stick - fortunately her mother saved her as the "stick" was a brown snake. She also went to sleep on a wool bale, and was rescued just before it was pressed. Gillian always enjoyed singing and started lessons in Canberra. She then moved to South Australia to study opera. Here she travelled from school to school with an opera company and learnt a lot as they had to work hard to keep the children's attention. ALSO READ: Council 'fails the pub test' on Bennett's sudden departure She then moved to England which was very hard at first as she was working part time and doing theatre work, opera and recital. Next stop France to audition at the Lyon Opera Company, where she was offered a job, although she did not speak French. Opera in France is paid by the Council, which she did not find satisfying. Gillian then started teaching singing and really enjoyed passing on her knowledge. She finished with opera and did solo work with musicians and was part of some fabulous music recitals. She met her husband who was an academic. As retirement was coming up they bought an old farm in France to redo as a bed and breakfast. There was space to hold concerts and they had a wonderful time, inviting students to hold concerts there. They also had a herd of about 70 alpacas. ALSO READ: Goulburn man charged over alleged online grooming offences Sadly, Gillian's husband became ill and passed away, so she sold their home and returned to Australia in 2018. She travelled around with the fires following her until she decided to settle in Goulburn. She loves the heritage buildings here and has joined some local clubs. The club's hostess Kathy Jeffrey thanked Gillian for a most interesting and informative talk. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/c58eb11a-4cc6-4a71-b4fb-80c1420e259c.jpg/r0_256_3500_2234_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg