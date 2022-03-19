newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cancer was on the mind of all those involved with the Tour de Cure on a drizzly Saturday morning. Some 140 riders and support crew passed through Belmore Park on March 19 including Mark Sykes and Alae Brand who both knew of people suffering from the disease. "I'm doing this to assist one of our mates whose wife is going through cancer," Mr Sykes said. "We've raised over $112000 as the Lane Cove Helldogs, a group of seven guys from one suburb in Sydney. READ ALSO: Singing the praises of women on a very special occasion "We had a lot of friends and family donate which we are grateful for. "We also tried to get funds through community groups and companies we work for." For Ms Brand, she raised funds because she knew all about how the disease could affect people and wanted to help in any way she could. "I work in emergency as a doctor and I see a lot of cancer patients almost every day," she said. "My older sister had breast cancer a bit more than two years ago too, so I'm not only riding for her, but for finding a cure for cancer." READ ALSO: Tablelands schools battle it out at Zone Netball carnival Participants were riding 1,300km from Geelong to Canberra via Bendigo, Albury and Wagga Wagga and a few other places over the nine day event. Earlier in the week, Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker said he was pleased to welcome the Tour de Cure team to the area. "We are proud to be supporting such a fantastic cause, and help raise awareness and vital funds to those who have dedicated their time to uncovering a cure for cancer," he said. READ ALSO: Goulburn man hospitalised after contracting Japanese encephalitis "Goulburn has established itself as a premier sporting destination and has a very long cycling history. "We have hosted premium cycling events over the years at our very own velodrome, so to have 140 cyclists verge on the city, promoting a cause that affects so many people is truly humbling." The crew from Sunrise and the Channel 7 documentary team conducted live crosses to the studio throughout the morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/7e9f1977-7bf0-4d1b-a8d3-f195b27cdd05.JPG/r0_201_3872_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg