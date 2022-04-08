Goulburn Post
Goulburn and Crookwell SES units breathes sigh of relief as Southern Tablelands avoids flooding

DU
By Dominic Unwin
April 8 2022 - 3:00am
Goulburn and Crookwell SES Units will remain on standby but are breathing a sigh of relief after avoiding the deluge that hit other parts of the region.

Christo, age 5, from Berrima, inspecting new waterways and playing in the recent deluge. Picture: Tanya Galwey
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

