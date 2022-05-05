Hume voters had the chance to ask the questions that matter most to them at the Meet the Candidates night in Goulburn this week.
Seven out of nine candidates attended the Goulburn Workers Club forum on Wednesday night. The evening was hosted by The Goulburn Group (TGG) and sponsored by the Goulburn Post.
Advertisement
Labor candidate Greg Baines, alongside independents Penny Ackery and Sheneli Dona, stood out as "well-informed" and "articulate," according to one political watcher.
Sitting Liberal MP Angus Taylor and One Nation candidate Rebecca Thompson were not present.
Questions crossed a range of topics including health, vaccine mandates, veteran affairs, ABC funding, the NDIS and Australia's role in the South Pacific.
Former Goulburn Post photojournalist, Leon Oberg, appreciated the opportunity to listen to candidates.
He said he was impressed by "the two school teachers," independent Penny Ackery and Labor's Greg Baines.
"They were articulate and had visions," he said.
"The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate (Ross Seller) was also very good and I don't say that to put anyone else down."
He praised Ms Ackery for turning up, given her husband's recent passing.
Young mother and Goulburn resident Shelby Marks asked whether candidates would consider increasing funding for the NDIS.
She said despite being diagnosed with a chronic illness she wasn't considered "disabled enough" to receive support.
In response, independent Sheneli Dona said she was tired of seeing support services used as a "political football".
Labor candidate Greg Baines agreed that the NDIS needed to be de-politicised and said Labor would undertake a data-driven analysis to find ways to improve the service.
Most of the candidates agreed that greater support was needed for people with disabilities as well as their family and carers.
Ms Marks said independent Sheneli Dona really stood out for her focus on accountability and ethics.
"She's the change we need to see in the whole of parliament," Ms Marks said.
"Responses from Sheneli, the Labor candidate and Penny were all impressive but Sheneli definitely came across as the most informed to me."
Advertisement
Independent Sheneli Dona was also a favourite for young war veteran Matt, who asked for his full name not to be shared.
Injured while abroad, he asked the candidates what support they would offer veterans.
"I've had to wait five years for treatment," he said.
Independent Sheneli Dona said timely healthcare was a basic human right for all but support for veterans particularly needed to be approved.
All candidates agreed that veterans needed to be better cared for upon returning from service.
Advertisement
"My number two is definitely a toss up between Labor and Penny," the veteran said.
"I liked that Labor and Sheneli spoke broadly about issues without having to be asked, Penny seemed to stick to some specific talking points.
"Some of the other candidates seemed like that had no idea what they were talking about, and the fact Angus didn't show up is appalling."
Mr Taylor attended his father's funeral on Wednesday but had earlier told TGG that he didn't attend candidates forums hosted by "special interest or activist groups."
Mr Oberg urged people to think carefully about their votes. Given population growth in western Sydney and construction of a second airport, he anticipated a redistribution at the next election. This would likely force the electorate south.
Advertisement
"People have to be very careful who they vote for because we need a long-term member around here," he said.
Six of the candidates are from Hume's north, while Mr Baines (Gunning), Ms Ackery (Goulburn) and Mr Taylor (Goulburn) are from the south.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Advertisement
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.