Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

The Goulburn Club's kitchen is not running tonight, but there is alternative food

Updated May 6 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrons can still come to the Goulburn Club on May 6 for some purchased pizzas. Picture: File

A serious drainage issue has meant the Goulburn Club's kitchen will not be running tonight (May 6), but attendees can still come along.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.