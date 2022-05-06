A serious drainage issue has meant the Goulburn Club's kitchen will not be running tonight (May 6), but attendees can still come along.
Normal dinners won't be served tonight, but an alternative has been put in place.
Pizzas are going to be purchased instead.
Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase portions.
You can email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au or call 4821 2043 if you want further information.
