By now most Goulburn residents will be familiar with political posters around town, in particular the blue signs of incumbent Liberal MP Angus Taylor.
One of his posters spruiks the federal government's delivery of an MRI service for Goulburn Base Hospital, an outcome that has already been promoted by state MP for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman.
However, Ms Tuckerman said $15m towards the service and acquisition of the MRI had been provided in the state budget.
In a statement, Ms Tuckerman thanked Mr Taylor for for "his advocacy and confirming that the 2022/23 Federal Budget will provide full Medicare funding for an MRI in Goulburn."
She did however include a reminder that it was the state budget that provided the $15 million towards Goulburn's health service, including the machine at the Base Hospital, and that the Medicare license wasn't required to operate the machine.
The delivery of the MRI service was funded in two parts and the second was an application for a Medicare licence and the appropriate funding that carries, money that was included in the 2022/23 federal budget, advocated for by then Hume MP Mr Taylor.
The licensing is important as patients would not be eligible for any bulk billing without it.
During the campaign, the MRI machine has understandably been a key feature of Mr Taylor's message however it did draw the attention of Ms Tuckerman who had previously made the funding announcement during the 2021-22 state budget.
Ms Tuckerman's comments were a polite, but firm clarification and almost certainly a reminder that she she lobbied for the funding before the last state election.
Taking a step back from the political messaging, a Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson revealed to the Post the behind the scenes process of getting the facility up and running and a timeframe.
"The new Clinical Services Building opened to patients in November 2021 includes a dedicated space for an MRI machine," they said.
"Health Infrastructure has been working closely with the Southern NSW Local Health District to progress detailed design and conduct investigations for a suitable MRI machine.
"The procurement of the MRI machine is expected to commence mid-2022, with installation expected by end of 2022, followed by a commissioning process."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
