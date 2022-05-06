The Over 55s Mens Hockey NSW State Championships are in full tilt.
High quality hockey was on show at the Goulburn Regional Hockey Stadium on Friday, May 6 and will continue throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, the Goulburn Division A side will play South West Metro on the new field from 10am and later on in the day if they qualify for the final.
The Division B side will play on the old field against Orange from 10am and Coffs Coast from 4pm.
The Division A final will be on Sunday from 9.45am and Division B final from 11am, both on the new field.
I love sport.
