Everything you can get up to in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
May 9 2022
Come and explore the Goulburn Rotary Parkside markets on Saturday, May 14 from 8.30am. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets

Regional produce and artisan goods

Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets is a regional produce and artisan market. A project of the Goulburn Rotary Club, at the markets you will find something for each of your senses: coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and so much more. All funds raised from the market go to support Rotary charities and projects. Goulburn Country Women's Association will also be holding stalls as well as serving Devonshire Tea. Held in Montague St, adjacent Belmore Park, come and explore the markets on Saturday, May 14 from 8.30am.

