Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets is a regional produce and artisan market. A project of the Goulburn Rotary Club, at the markets you will find something for each of your senses: coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and so much more. All funds raised from the market go to support Rotary charities and projects. Goulburn Country Women's Association will also be holding stalls as well as serving Devonshire Tea. Held in Montague St, adjacent Belmore Park, come and explore the markets on Saturday, May 14 from 8.30am.

