Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets is a regional produce and artisan market. A project of the Goulburn Rotary Club, at the markets you will find something for each of your senses: coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and so much more. All funds raised from the market go to support Rotary charities and projects. Goulburn Country Women's Association will also be holding stalls as well as serving Devonshire Tea. Held in Montague St, adjacent Belmore Park, come and explore the markets on Saturday, May 14 from 8.30am.
The long awaited 2022 Goulburn Art Award has made it to the Regional Art Gallery. Featuring seventy two finalists working across painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, audio visual work and more. The selection of bold and diverse practices brilliantly reflect the robust and nuanced contemporary art scene in the region. The three categories, the Goulburn Art Award, the award for Highly Commended, and the Young Artist Award will be announced by judge Danny Lacy, Director of Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery, at 6pm on Friday, May 13.
The NSW Southern Region Soccer Championships will see teams from Under 9's through to Under 16's, both boys and girls, play in Goulburn over the weekend. Teams representing the Far South Coast, Highlands, Shoalhaven, Eurobadalla and the Southern tablelands will all play in the NSW Southern Region Soccer Championships, bringing together up to 1000 players. Teams will compete for top honors at Cookbundoon Sporting Complex from 9am to 4pm.
At the Windellama Country Markets you'll find plenty of stalls selling homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiasts. Home-cooked hot food and refreshments are available, together with fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices with plenty of parking available and disabled access. A small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school is open to the public on market days. The market will be held at the Windellama Hall on Sunday, May 15 from 9am to 1pm.
At the GPAC this week you'll find 'The Box Show'. Follow four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk. The contents of an abandoned kitchen and wheelie bins become the greatest drum set in the world; plastic bags are an amazing musical instrument and the human body becomes a unique sound machine. There will be two performances: Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers, providing a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike. This is one of the few Book Exchanges left in New South Wales. Bring your books and grab some new titles. The exchange will take place at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan on Saturday, May 14.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
