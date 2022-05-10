Goulburn Post
Goulburn grandparents treated to high tea with aim to reconnect

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated May 10 2022 - 5:37am, first published 3:45am
Grandparents in Goulburn and surrounds were invited to the Grace Millsom Function Centre for a special high tea to foster connection and build community spirit.

Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

