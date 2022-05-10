Grandparents in Goulburn and surrounds were invited to the Grace Millsom Function Centre for a special high tea to foster connection and build community spirit.
Hosted by Mission Australia's Grandparents Raising Grandchildren team, guests were treated to music, tea, food and games on Tuesday, May 10.
Advertisement
Mission Australia family support worker Natalie Brown said many older Australians have been doing it tough, facing increased financial hardship and isolation during the pandemic.
"Since the commencement of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program in Goulburn during July 2021 COVID lockdown, I thought it would be great to bring all grandparents together in the Goulburn area," Ms Brown said.
The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group meet fortnightly on Mondays during the school term.
Tuesday's event offered all grandparents the opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces and make new friends.
The high tea was supported by a $5,000 grant from the Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery Fund.
Councillor Daniel Strickland said they had only expected around 40 guests but ended up with more than 100.
He said they had also planned to run a workshop on computer skills but the morning tea had proved to be extremely popular.
Ms Brown said it was important for grandparents to get back out into the community.
"We have had fires, COVID-19 and floods over the last couple years and now finally we are on the road to the new normal," Ms Brown said.
If you are a grandparent raising grandchildren in Goulburn who would like to join Mission Australia's group, you can contact Natalie Brown on 0477 300 259.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.