Kellie Betts first walked into a hospital as an enrolled nurse in 1985.
37 years later, Ms Betts is working as a clinical nurse educator in rehabilitation at Goulburn Base Hospital and has just been named as Goulburn nurse of the year.
Goulburn born and bred, Ms Betts has worked as a nurse at the former St John of God Hospital (now Bourke Street Health Service), Kenmore Hospital and now Goulburn Base Hospital, where she has spent the past 20 years.
Hardworking and humble, Ms Watts received the award on International Nurses Day.
The global day of celebration is held on May 12 aiming to shine a spotlight on the crucial role nurses play in providing care at all stages of life, from birth to death.
The date acknowledges the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth in 1820.
Aside from the award, breakfast was held for staff as well as pizzas and cake sent out to each unit.
Ms Betts was overwhelmed to have been named Goulburn nurse of the year.
"I never expected to receive the award, I honestly didn't give it a second thought," Ms Betts said.
"It's a huge honour, I'm humbled and surprised."
The Goulburn nurse of the year is nominated by peers and managers. The judging panel then looks at what each candidate does, why they've been nominated and how they embody the core values of NSW Health: collaboration and respect.
Director of nursing and midwifery and site manager, Kelly Watson, said Ms Betts had been nominated for her tireless work at the hospital.
"She has a very calming presence and really makes everyone feel like a family," Ms Watson said.
Ms Betts has worked in every unit except maternity and said she particularly enjoyed emergency, ICU and surgery.
"Nurses have the weirdest sense of humour, we have conversations about absolutely everything and the friendships that come out of it are truly rewarding," Ms Betts said.
Already a high-stress job, Ms Betts said COVID had only exacerbated stress levels and had completely changed health.
She helped transition staff to the new rehabilitation centre during the peak of COVID while nearby wards were being used for isolation.
"She's been instrumental in creating a safe space for staff in rehabilitation," Ms Watson said.
Ms Betts said not only had COVID changed the profession but also longer life expectancy.
"When I first started as a nurse the oldest patient in the hospital was 72, now we're seeing people live to 102," she said.
"It means we're seeing more complex medical issues."
Ms Betts said she had worked closely with the previous nursing manager for rehabilitation Leann Rayner.
New to the role, current nursing manager for rehabilitation Aleta O'Meara admired Ms Betts humility.
"She was awarded for her breadth of experience, she's a model for up and coming staff." Ms O'Meara said.
In her role as an educator, Ms Betts works with new graduates, students and other colleagues.
She said while she was teaching those around her, she was also constantly learning.
Ms Betts said another highlight of the job was watching patients recover.
"Nursing is a very fast profession, rehabilitation is fast too but at least I get to spend a bit more time with patients," she said.
After many years in the profession, Ms Betts said she balanced the heavy stress load with yoga and meditation.
"I never miss a yoga class," she said.
"I also have a wonderful husband and three sons."
On her days off, Ms Betts said she enjoyed going out on her motorbike for a weekend away.
"It's an intense but rewarding career," Ms Betts said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
